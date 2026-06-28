Trump threatens to ‘complete the job’ after Iranian drones hit ships in Strait of Hormuz

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, President Donald Trump warned of further military action if Iran continues attacks.

"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!" Trump wrote.

"There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"

Tehran had been given an opportunity to honour the ceasefire but “elected not to," CENTCOM said on Sunday, adding that commercial traffic through the waterway continues and warning that US forces "remain vigilant, lethal, and ready."

The strikes followed Friday's US action tied to a separate Iranian attack on another ship a day earlier.

“U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone,” CENTCOM stated at the time. “The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.”

Iran said on Saturday it attacked US-affiliated military targets in the Middle East in response to renewed American strikes against it the previous day, while Bahrain confirmed it had been attacked by Iranian drones in the early morning hours.