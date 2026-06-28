Trump threatens to ‘complete the job’ after Iranian drones hit ships in Strait of Hormuz

US forces struck 10 Iranian military targets in and near the Strait of Hormuz overnight, US Central Command said on Sunday, in response to a drone attack on a commercial tanker.
In an apparent reference to the same attack, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre, a Royal Navy arm with a regional office in Dubai, said on Saturday that it had received a report of a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz being hit by an “unidentified projectile.”
The crew was unharmed and no environmental damage was reported, although the vessel sustained damage to its bridge, the UK body said.
CENTCOM said that US Navy and Air Force aircraft targeted surveillance infrastructure, communications systems, air defences, drone storage sites and minelayer capabilities after Iran launched a one-way drone that hit the Panama-flagged ship around 4:30 am. The vessel was carrying more than two million barrels of crude.
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