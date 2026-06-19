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Man on trial accused of tracking Jewish figures as targets for Iran-backed attacks

The suspect, a Danish national of Afghan origin, is accused of helping the overseas arm of the IRGC prepare prospective murders and arson attacks

June 19, 2026 12:40
Hanseatic.jpg
View of the Hanseatic courthouse in Hamburg, Germany (Getty Images)

By

Rob Hyde

1 min read

A man is due to appear in court in Germany accused of helping Iran plot murderous attacks on Jews in Germany.

Prosecutors say the suspect, a Danish national of Afghan origin, carried out extensive surveillance on leading members of the Jewish community.

Working under orders from Iran, he allegedly supplied intelligence on Jewish figures and Jewish-owned businesses - all spied on as part of preparations for murder and deadly arson attacks.

The case will be heard before the state security senate of the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court in the northern port city of Hamburg.

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Topics:

Germany

Courts

Court and Crime

Iran

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