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Toronto student groups to hold vigil ‘honouring martyrs’ on October 7 anniversary

There will also be a screening of a documentary labelling the massacre the ‘Gaza Ghetto Uprising’

October 1, 2026 13:47
Toronto.jpg
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag inside a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto campus on May 2, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Student groups at the University of Toronto have been criticised for scheduling a vigil entitled “Honoring Our Martyrs” on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

The event, advertised by several pro-Palestinian groups, is scheduled for Sidney Smith Hall on October 7.

Promotional material described the gathering as marking “three years of genocide” and called on students to “remember and honour” Palestinians who have died during the Gaza war.

Dr Casey Babb, a national security expert and senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said the timing had left members of the Jewish community “mortified”.

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Topics:

Canada

Toronto

October 7 anniversary

October 7

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