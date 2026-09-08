Three arrested in France over alleged plan to join ISIS and commit ‘violent action’ against Jews

Three men have been arrested in France after investigators allegedly found plans they had made in a WhatsApp group chat to join the Islamic State and to commit “violent action” against the Jewish community.

The investigation into the “Soldiers of Allah” group chat was opened in July by France’s domestic intelligence service, the DGSI. It found that the men were allegedly planning to travel to Africa to join a branch of the terrorist group.

Investigators also suspected the trio of plans to carry out “violent action” on French Jews, according to Ynet.

According to France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, or PNAT, the suspects were investigated over an alleged “criminal association with a terrorist organisation for the purpose of preparing acts of terrorism”.