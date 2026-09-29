‘There are signs our enemies will try to attack Israel before elections’, Netanyahu warns

He added that such a meeting is needed “to ensure that this is indeed a genuine threat and not a political manoeuvre intended to harm the election”.
Lapid, meanwhile, said on X: “When there’s an election, suddenly [Netanyahu] takes the warnings seriously.”
He added: “I recently contacted Prime Minister Netanyahu's office with a request to coordinate an urgent security update in light of his statements. I am seeking to understand whether the threats are real, and if so, how the Prime Minister is preparing this time to ensure that the elections will take place without disruptions.”
Netanyahu’s comments come as Israel has, in recent weeks, killed more than 100 militants in Gaza affiliated with Hamas.
Shadi Abu Hatzira, involved with the terrorist group’s finances, was killed on Monday .
During his address, Netanyahu mentioned the killing also on Monday night of Izz al-Din al-Baik, the commander of Hamas’ northern brigade. According to the military, Bikh had held the position since his predecessor, Ahmed Randour, was killed in November 2023.
In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said al-Baik “was involved in terror plots against our forces and worked to recruit terror operatives for the organisation”.
The IDF also announced on Sunday they had assassinated an operative who was documented kidnapping hostage survivor Noa Argamani on October 7, Saher Nidal Latfi Saqr, who was also responsible for funnelling weapons to Hamas throughout the war. The same day, the military and Shin bet announced they had killed Muhammad Hamad Muhammad Gabain the previous week, describing him as a commander of Hamas’ military wing and involved in the captivity of multiple Israeli former hostages.