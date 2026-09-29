‘There are signs our enemies will try to attack Israel before elections’, Netanyahu warns

Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that there are “signs” Israel’s “enemies” will try to attack the country in the run-up to next month’s elections.

The Israeli prime minister, speaking in a video address on Tuesday during a visit to the Tel Nof Airbase, said: “There are signs that, leading up to the elections, our enemies will try to attack us.”

He then issued a warning to the unspecified “enemies”, saying: “Don’t mess with us. Our long arm will reach you anywhere, anytime.”

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s main political rival who is currently ahead of the prime minister in the latest poll, said in response: “If Netanyahu’s statements regarding the security threats are accurate, opposition leader Yair Lapid must be briefed immediately.”