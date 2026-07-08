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The Jewish superfan who created Argentina's famous football crest 50 years ago

‘It's a beautiful way to remember him,’ says ‘Toto’ Rud’s son Oliver

July 8, 2026 16:01
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Lionel Messi celebrates after the 3-2 victory over Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026, July 07, 2026 (Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The iconic crest worn by Lionel Messi and Argentina's national football team was designed by a Jewish superfan half a century ago.

Norberto "Toto" Rud, a lifelong football fan and member of Buenos Aires' Jewish sports club Club Náutico Hacoaj, created the badge in his 20s in 1976 after concluding that Argentina lacked the distinctive visual identity enjoyed by many of Europe's leading national teams.

His design, a shield featuring the initials AFA, laurel branches and, today, made its debut on November 28, 1976, in a friendly against the Soviet Union.

Aside from the addition of three stars commemorating Argentina’s World Cup victories in 1978, 1986 and 20222, the crest has remained largely unchanged ever since.

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Topics:

Argentina

World Cup

World Cup 2026

Football

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