Rud, who died in 2010 aged 61, lived to see Argentina lift the World Cup twice while wearing his badge.

Rud is buried in Buenos Aires’ La Tablada, Latin America’s largest Jewish cemetery.

“As a son and a member of the Jewish community and as an Argentine, it's a source of pride,” his son Oliver Rud told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“Every time I see Argentina's national team crest, it still amazes me.” He added: “I feel a little piece of him in my heart. It's a beautiful way to remember him.”

According to his family, Rud conceived the idea while watching international football on black-and-white television.

He noticed that countries such as West Germany and the Soviet Union could be identified instantly through their distinctive emblems or lettering, while Argentina's striped shirts were easily confused with those of club sides.

He produced around 20 designs before submitting his proposals to the Argentine Football Association, which adopted his preferred version just days before its first appearance.

Lionel Messi celebrates with his team after scoring against Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026 (Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

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Rud's passion for football was nurtured at Club Náutico Hacoaj, one of Latin America's best-known Jewish sporting institutions.

Hacoaj, which means “strength” in Hebrew, was founded by Jewish immigrants in 1935 and has gone on to produce a number of elite athletes, including former world No. 8 tennis player Diego Schwartzman.

A tree dedicated to Rud is planted on Hacoaj’s campus.

“For Hacoaj, it is a tremendous source of pride that one of our members was the creator of the Argentine Football Association's crest,” club president Osvaldo Ofman told JTA.

“His design not only represents the jersey of the Argentina national team, the reigning World Cup champions, but also gives us the feeling that a small part of Hacoaj and the Jewish community lives on in an emblem recognised around the world.”

The renewed interest in Rud's story has coincided with Argentina's progress at the World Cup, where the team won a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt after they had fallen two goals behind.

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan previously celebrated his team's victory by waving a Palestinian flag, and declaring that his "heart and soul" were with the Palestinian people.

Argentina has maintained close relations with Israel, while Messi has visited the Jewish state on several occasions. A recent Israeli poll also found Argentina to be the favourite team among Israeli football fans.