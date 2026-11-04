Become a Member
World

‘The Graduate’ anti-hero Ben Braddock ‘may be Jewish inside’ said director, Dustin Hoffman reveals

The film legend recalls how, at the time, he felt he was wrong to play the part of ‘an affluent, all-American kid’

November 4, 2026 15:11
gettyimages-2174045461-594x594.jpg
Dustin Hoffman attends the "Megalopolis" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Dustin Hoffman has revealed he thought he looked too “ethnic” to play the role that made him famous, only to be told by The Graduate director Mike Nichols: “Maybe he’s Jewish inside”.

Hoffman, who was already an established theatre actor in New York, initially struggled to understand why he was considered for the part of Benjamin Braddock in the 1967 film.

The character is a wealthy, academically successful young man from an affluent California family, someone Hoffman sees as the embodiment of a WASP – a white Anglo-Saxon Protestant.

In an essay for The New Yorker magazine, adapted from his forthcoming memoir, Look at Me, co-written with journalist Ariel Levy, Hoffman, 89, writes: “The Graduate exacerbated all my insecurities from the start.”

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

dustin hoffman

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper