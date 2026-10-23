Thailand deploys Israeli-developed anti-drone system

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Thailand’s ministry of defence has procured an Israeli-developed anti-drone system that is now operational, according to arms manufacturer Israel Weapon Industries (IWI).

IWI’s Arbel Anti-Drone System (ADS) is operational in Thailand’s military following its integration into the country’s existing rifles, and with training completed for local personnel. the company reported on Thursday.

The system is designed to improve soldiers’ ability to hit small, fast-moving drones by automatically controlling the firing rate of follow-up shots.