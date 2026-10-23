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Thailand deploys Israeli-developed anti-drone system

The deal comes as Israel’s defence industry expands its international reach

October 23, 2026 10:55
The Arbel system Israel weapons anti-drone
The Arbel system (Photo: IWI)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Thailand’s ministry of defence has procured an Israeli-developed anti-drone system that is now operational, according to arms manufacturer Israel Weapon Industries (IWI).

IWI’s Arbel Anti-Drone System (ADS) is operational in Thailand’s military following its integration into the country’s existing rifles, and with training completed for local personnel. the company reported on Thursday.

The system is designed to improve soldiers’ ability to hit small, fast-moving drones by automatically controlling the firing rate of follow-up shots.

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Topics:

arms sales

Defence

Weapons

Thailand

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