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Teenage 'Isis fanatic' accused of ‘hunting’ Jews on trial in Germany

Prosecutors say Erjon S was radicalised by extremist material online and sought to join ‘jihad against perceived infidels’

June 16, 2026 08:43
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Aerial view of Essen skyline (Getty Images)

By

Rob Hyde

2 min read

A teenager went on trial in Germany on Monday, accused of searching for Jews to murder during a knife rampage in the name of Islamic State.

Prosecutors say Erjon S, now 18, carried out a series of brutal attacks in the industrial city of Essen last September after he embraced a murderous jihadist ideology online.

The Kosovo-born teen appeared in court wearing blue jeans and a dark blue sweater, flanked by police officers and behind bulletproof glass at the Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf, where he was charged with three counts of attempted murder linked to a terrorist organisation.

According to Germany's federal prosecutor, the then-17-year-old had become increasingly radicalised through disturbing Islamic extremist material on the internet from early 2025.

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Topics:

Germany

Court and Crime

Courts

isis

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