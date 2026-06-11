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Swiss World Cup squad trains with 500 students at San Diego Jewish school

Switzerland’s first group stage match is against Qatar on Saturday

June 11, 2026 13:32
Screenshot 2026-06-11 at 10.24.24.png
Swiss defender Silvan Widmer high-fiving children from the San Diego Jewish Academy (photo: FIFA)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read

Switzerland’s team for the World Cup has arrived at its home for the summer, San Diego Jewish Academy.

The squad arrived last week at the independent Jewish day school, whose campus spans 56 acres, and has been preparing for its first group stage match, against Qatar on Saturday at the San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium.

During one of the team’s training sessions, they were joined by more than 500 students from SDJA, which features Premier League stars Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, and Noah Okafor.

The session was part of the Be Active initiative launched by FIFA for the tournament, and saw students aged between three and 16 join the players for mini training drills and activities.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Switzerland

Football

Sport

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