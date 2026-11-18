The approach aims to show students how Jewish history and identity have shaped popular culture, while exploring Jewish life in pre-war Europe, the rise of antisemitism and the experiences of survivors.

Van Zandt, who is not Jewish and is best known as a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and for playing Silvio Dante in The Sopranos, said music could help students engage with subjects that might otherwise feel overwhelming.

Speaking to WUSF’s Florida Matters Live & Local, he said: “These kinds of subjects – especially this subject – can be obviously heavy and a bit depressing. Shouldn’t the music reflect that?

“No, it’s quite the opposite. You want something up and positive and optimistic about learning.

“But you start out with Gene Simmons with his tongue out. That’s the way you begin a lesson. You want to reach the kids.”

The curriculum subsequently introduces survivor testimony, Jewish values and the ways Jewish communities rebuilt their lives after the Holocaust.

It also features Leonard Cohen’s Dance Me to the End of Love, alongside music by Lawrence, whose members, Gracie and Clyde Lawrence, are Jewish.

The programme was developed alongside Michael Igel, chair of Florida’s Task Force on Holocaust Education and chair emeritus of the Florida Holocaust Museum, and was piloted with around 50 high school students at the museum in St. Petersburg during Florida’s Holocaust Education Week.

Micael Igel told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA): “We always want to be educating in a way that feels like you’re not being taught. And I think this captures that.”

The initiative also aims to highlight Jewish contributions to popular culture. Van Zandt told JTA: “I have a lot of gratitude for what they have contributed to my life, just in terms of enjoyment.

“Show business doesn’t exist without the Jewish contributions.”

Van Zandt also expressed concern over rising antisemitism and the spread of misinformation online, warning: “There is that pre-Holocaust vibe.

“They spread lies around year after year after year, and if you say something often enough, people start to believe it.

“And that’s what happened that led to the Holocaust in the first place, and that’s what’s going on now.”

TeachRock provides free music-based educational resources for schools, covering subjects including history, civil rights, science and social issues.

The new lesson aims to ensure Jewish history is taught not only through the tragedy of the Holocaust, but through the culture, creativity and resilience of a people whose story continues long afterwards.