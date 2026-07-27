Stars of David and swastikas scrawled on gallery as Israelis harassed in Mexico

A group of Israelis in Mexico were subjected to an apparent campaign of antisemitic harassment after being surrounded by protesters who called them “terrorists”, told them they were “not welcome” and daubed Stars of David alongside swastikas on a gallery building.

Footage posted online appears to show a group of masked locals, some wearing keffiyehs, gathering outside what is believed to be an art gallery where the Israelis were sheltering. The protesters can be seen dancing, playing loud music and hurling abuse at the group inside.

“You are not welcome here, f*** off,” the protesters shouted. “Go to hell, that's where you belong, you terrorists.”

They also chanted “Yankees out of Latin America, Zionists out of Palestine,” and accused the Israelis of “killing babies”.