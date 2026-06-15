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ET never went home: Spielberg claims aliens ‘are here’ on Earth

The multi-award-winning Jewish director suggested beings from other worlds may live among us while promoting his new sci-fi epic, Disclosure Day

June 15, 2026 12:39
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Steven Spielberg attends the Disclosure Day premiere at the David H Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center in New York City on June 08, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

Steven Spielberg has suggested that aliens “are here” on Earth in interviews promoting his new sci-fi epic, Disclosure Day.

"Based on the circumstantial evidence of everything that I’ve gathered throughout my whole life, everybody I’ve listened to and every documentary I’ve ever watched and all the testimonies in Congress that I’ve heard, I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here,” the director told CBS.

"And who knows, maybe they’ve always been here.”

He added that he was confident in this belief, despite never personally coming into contact with the paranormal.

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Topics:

Steven Spielberg

alien life

Film

Jewish film

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