ET never went home: Spielberg claims aliens ‘are here’ on Earth

"Isn’t that terrible? Yeah. I deserved it. I deserved a sighting. And I need a sighting.

"I mean, I’m an ambassador of these guys and they haven’t shown themselves to me. I don’t get that.”

Disclosure Day, which Spielberg describes as a “bookend” to his 1977 classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind, stars Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt as cybersecurity expert Daniel Kellner and meteorologist Margaret Fairchild as they attempt to expose a government cover-up of extra-terrestrial contact.

It has already taken £74 million at the global box office after a strong opening last week.

Despite some mixed reviews from critics, Spielberg called the film “a summation of my life in science fiction, which started when I was 17 years old”, recalling a childhood memory that sparked his interest in the cosmos.

"About five or six years old, I was living in New Jersey, and [my] father came into the bedroom and woke [me] up from a sound sleep and put [me] in a car,” he explained.

"And I kept saying, ‘Dad, what is it? What is it?’ He said ‘It’s a surprise’. And he stopped at the big park, and it was the Perseid meteor shower. And that was the beginning of my love affair with the sky.

"I remember how shocked I was, but I also remember seeing these points of light darting across the sky, and I remember thinking that was one of the most extraordinary things I had ever seen.”

Disclosure Day is playing now in cinemas, with screenings at major chains scheduled into early July.