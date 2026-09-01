Spanish prime minister blames Israel for ‘misinformation’ that sparked Ceuta migrant crisis

This was distorted as a ruling that those who crossed by sea could remain in Spain indefinitely by people smuggling gangs looking to exploit the fact that the border fence between Ceuta and Morocco can be circumvented by swimming around the land border.

Following the spread of the misrepresentation, at least 72,000 people crossed from Morocco into Ceuta, though the vast majority have since returned after discovering that they were still eligible for deportation and that entry into the enclave does not guarantee border-free travel into Europe.

Sánchez went on to suggest both Russia and Israel had exploited the crisis as a way to attack his socialist government over Madrid's positions "regarding the genocide in Gaza" and Russia's war in Ukraine.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar accused Sánchez of "lying shamelessly," branding the claim "a brazen lie". The Kremlin also denied any role in whipping up the crisis.

Notably, Sánchez carefully avoided blaming Morocco and rejected any speculation that its government was involved, insisting that Spanish intelligence had not raised "any doubt" about Moroccan involvement.

His comments come amid a deterioration in relations between Spain and Israel, dating back to the start of the Gaza War in 2023.

Sánchez’ government has been heavily critical of the IDF’s operations in the Strip, accusing it of carrying out a genocide of the Palestinian people.

Back in March, Madrid withdrew its ambassador to Israel in March, having already enforced an arms embargo and recognised a Palestinian state.

Domestically, the accusation arrives just as Sánchez faces sharp criticism over his own handling of the border crisis, with a poll for El Mundo finding that 82.2 per cent of Spaniards believe his government has not done enough in response to the crossing.