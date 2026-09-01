Spanish prime minister blames Israel for ‘misinformation’ that sparked Ceuta migrant crisis

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has claimed that Israeli and Russian "networks" were behind the “disinformation” that helped trigger last month's mass migrant crossing into the North African territory of Ceuta.
In an interview with Cadena SER, Sánchez claimed research from the EU's foreign policy arm, the European External Action Service, showed social networks linked to Moscow and Jerusalem, working alongside "an ultra-right international," had spread false claims about the crisis.
Chief among them, he suggested, was the notion that a recent supreme court decision in Spain had meant that migrants who entered the enclave, which is an autonomous Spanish territory, could not legally be deported.
The ruling had, in fact, stated that the process for deporting migrants who cross a border by land is separate from the one required when they cross by sea.
To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.