Spanish national broadcaster apologises for skipping Israeli athlete in race introductions

Spain’s national broadcaster, RTVE, has apologised after its commentators failed to introduce an Israeli runner as they announced the line-up ahead of a men's 400m hurdles race at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

Israel’s Omri Shiff was waiting at block five at the start line for the qualifying heat as the commentators introduced each athlete in turn.

When his turn came, however, they continued to talk about the Slovakian runner on block six, before promptly moving on to the Hungarian on block four.

The Spanish government is an outspoken critic of Israel and the country has regularly made headlines in recent years for extreme antisemitic or antizionist activism.