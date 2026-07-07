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Spanish anti-Israel mob blocks Jewish poet's book launch

An organiser of the protest described Jewish writer Marcos-Ricardo Barnatán as a ‘Zionist who says Palestine does not exist’ and helps ‘whitewash’ Israel’s image

July 7, 2026 16:01
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A group of activists protest a poetry book presentation by Marcos-Ricardo Barnatán, forcing the event to be cancelled (Credit: X)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A poetry book presentation by a Jewish author at a Spanish book fair has been cancelled after hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators occupied the venue and prevented the event from taking place.

Marcos-Ricardo Barnatán, an Argentine-born Jewish writer, was due to present his latest collection of haiku, The Silver Dollar, alongside his son, Jimmy Barnatán, at the Santander and Cantabria Book Fair (FELISA) on Sunday.

However, shortly before the event was due to begin, dozens of protesters carrying Palestinian flags, banners, and wearing keffiyehs circled the stage in Santander's Plaza Porticada, chanting: "It's not a war, it's a genocide", eventually forcing organisers to cancel the presentation.

The demonstration had been organised after Barnatán's inclusion in the festival programme prompted criticism from pro-Palestinian groups over his public support for Israel and comments he has made on social media.

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Topics:

Spain

Books

poetry

Anti-Israel protests

Pro-Palestine protests

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