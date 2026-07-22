Sharon Osbourne urges fans to ‘yank up the music’ and ‘just head bang’ for Ozzy death anniversary

She hopes the annual event, which features a free programme of live music, public art installations and tributes, becomes a lasting tribute.

“This is the home of metal,” she said of the city. “It's Ozzy's home, it's where he was born, what he loved and [Ozzy Day] wouldn't work anywhere else.

“He loved this city, he loved its people. He was proud of being a Brummie, and that's it.”

The hashtag OzzyDay began trending on X, with people celebrating and reflecting on Ozzy’s life and sharing clips of him and his performances.

🎸🖤🦇 Birmingham is coming together to celebrate the very first #OzzyDay! 🤘🦇



Join us across the city today for a free programme of live music, special performances, public art and tributes honouring Aston’s own Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. 🎶✨🦇



🦇👉 Follow #OzzyDay… pic.twitter.com/hRmisl0zWJ — Birmingham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) July 22, 2026

The couple’s son, Jack Osbourne, also called on people to “share a story” of his father.

“Whether it’s the first time you listened to his music, the first time you saw him play, or a time you saw him play live where something stood out to you, or had an actual encounter with him, or if you just want to talk about what his music meant to you," he said. “That’s what I want. I want to fill the entire day, July 22, with awesome Ozzy stories.”

Encouraging the use of the OzzyDay hashtag, Jack added: “Spread the love, that’s what my dad would want. He would not want us to all be sat around shedding tears.”

Meanwhile, Sharon also reflected on the person behind the legend, saying fans should remember not just the music but his personality too.

“I want people to remember how funny he was, funny and charismatic and real,” she added.

“He was authentic. He never tried to be anything other than what he was, and he would tell you the truth about everything and that was him, you knew where you were with him.

“He was just genuine, so genuine and funny.

“I mean we could have the worst arguments in the world but we would end up laughing because he would say something so ridiculous that we would just crack up.”

How to Celebrate ‘Ozzy Day’



Having performed his funeral procession, five-piece Bostin Brass will bring pop-up performances of Ozzy’s music to the streets of Birmingham; a special lunchtime show by musicians from CBSO will take place at Bullring; and you can capture free… pic.twitter.com/5z7y0XzZcY — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 19, 2026

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, aged 76, less than three weeks after Black Sabbath's farewell Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park.

The show, which featured legendary acts like Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera and Alice In Chains, became an emotional farewell, as well as raising money for Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity.

Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, October 19, 2024 (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

[Missing Credit]

Sharon said supporting those causes remains a priority.

“We will continue that until we find a cure for Parkinson's, because people don't realise it's more and more prevalent,” she said.

She also praised the “amazing” work of Acorns Children's Hospice after visiting the charity this week, and remembered Birmingham Children's Hospital, where Ozzy was treated for whooping cough as a child.

“He was just a real bloke, a really good bloke with a big heart and he wanted to give back,” she went on.

Looking back on Back to the Beginning, Sharon said the farewell show gave the family memories they will treasure forever.

“It was something my family, my grandchildren, my children will never forget,” she said. “The outpouring of love and respect that was there for Ozzy, and it just meant everything.

“It went all over the world and people from all over the world were writing to us and saying what a beautiful thing it was.”

One year on, Sharon's message to fans is simple: turn it up, celebrate the music and make enough noise for Ozzy to hear.