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Sharon Osbourne urges fans to ‘yank up the music’ and ‘just head bang’ for Ozzy death anniversary

The Black Sabbath frontman died one year ago on Wednesday at the age of 76

July 22, 2026 13:31
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne being interviewed one year after Ozzy's death, July 22, 2026 (Credit: BBC Radio WM)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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Sharon Osbourne has called on fans around the world to honour her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, by playing his music and cranking up the volume to the max on the first anniversary of the Black Sabbath legend's death.

In an at times emotional interview with BBC Radio WM exactly a year after losing her husband, Sharon, who is Jewish, said there was only one way Ozzy would have wanted to be remembered – with the speakers turned all the way up.

“As Ozzy would say: 'When you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang',” she said.

Sharon was in Birmingham on Wednesday as the city prepared to host its first Ozzy Day, a celebration of the Prince of Darkness born and raised in Aston.

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Topics:

Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne

Music

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