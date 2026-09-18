Senior Hamas official admitted tunnels were to protect fighters, while Gaza civilians were not their ‘responsibility’

A senior Hamas official said just weeks after the October 7, 2023 attack that the extensive tunnel network beneath Gaza was constructed to protect Hamas fighters rather than to provide shelter for the territory’s civilian population.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of Hamas’s political leadership, made the comments in an interview with Russia Today on October 27, 2023, 20 days after Hamas terrorists attacked communities across southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and abducting 251.

Asked why Hamas had reportedly constructed 500km of tunnels but had not built bomb shelters for Gaza's civilians, Abu Marzouk replied that the tunnels had been built to protect members of Hamas from Israeli airstrikes and shifted the responsibility of protecting civilians to the UN.

“We have built the tunnels because we have no other way of protecting ourselves from being targeted and killed,” Abu Marzouk said. “These tunnels are meant to protect us from the airplanes. We are fighting from inside the tunnels.”