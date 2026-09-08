Secret Syrian nuclear reactor on brink of creating atomic bomb materials when Israel destroyed it, UN admits

A secret Syrian reactor that was destroyed by Israel in 2007 was almost complete and could have produced material suitable for nuclear weapons, according to the UN’s atomic watchdog.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said recent inspections of two sites in Syria had confirmed that the site in Deir ez-Zor, in the east of the country, was being developed as a nuclear reactor during the rule of Bashar al-Assad, who was deposed in 2024.

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said the reactor’s design would have made it “very efficient” at producing fissile material that could potentially be used to make nuclear weapons.

“It is obvious that the previous government was pursuing a number of clandestine activities,” Grossi told reporters in Vienna on Monday, saying Damascus had not wanted the outside world to know what it was doing.