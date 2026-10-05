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Scottish teacher reported to police after appearing in video urging children to play ‘Zio’ game

Sara El-Awaisi was recognised as a ‘local hero’ at the opening of the Scottish Parliament in June

October 5, 2026 17:05
Screenshot 2026-10-05 at 13.51.37.png
El-Awaisi (right) in the 'Zio' clip

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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A Scottish primary school teacher has been reported to police after appearing in a video in which children are urged to play a game protecting Muslim sites from “the Zios” .

The Instagram clip featuring Sara El-Awaisi, a teacher who has worked at Liberton Primary School in Edinburgh and co-founded the education campaign group Educators for Peace, was reportedly recorded at a conference for Muslim women in Indonesia in July.

In the video, El-Awaisi and another woman demonstrate a game involving “Zios” and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

In the game, each participant uses their thumb to represent the mosque and the grasping fingers of their other hand to represent “Zionists”. Each must simultaneously protect their own “Al-Aqsa” while attacking the other person’s “mosque” with their “Zio” hand. 

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Topics:

Scotland

Anti-Zionism

Jewish Council of Scotland

Edinburgh

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