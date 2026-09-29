Scarlett Johansson’s in the pink on the red carpet

Scarlett Johansson graced the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, Paper Tiger, with the movie’s distributor set to push for her to win an award for her performance.

The Jewish actor joined husband Colin Jost at the Lincoln Center in New York.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the premiere of 'Paper Tiger' in New York on September 25, 2026 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC) [Missing Credit]

Johansson clutched a baby pink Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag, which sells for $1,390 in the US and £950 in the UK. It matched her husband’s pastel pink shirt.

Fashionistas reckon she has set a trend and believe baby pink bags and pastel accessories will now be all the rage.