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Sally Rooney blames US and Israel for rise of ‘the far right and fascism’ in Europe

The Irish author also claimed Israel was doing ‘irreversible damage’ to the ‘foundations of international law and the multilateral world system’

June 18, 2026 16:20
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Sally Rooney speaks onstage at the Winter TCA 2020 in Pasadena, California, January 17, 2020 (Credit: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Hulu)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

Author Sally Rooney has blamed Israel and the US for the rise of “fascism” in Europe during a speech in Dublin.

Speaking at a public gathering in the Irish capital on Tuesday evening, Rooney, 35, claimed European governments are adopting methods learnt from the two countries, contributing to the rise of fascist movements and authoritarianism on the continent.

She said: “Israeli settler colonialist techniques have been inherited and refined from the practices of British and European imperialism, so the political classes in Europe today are cooperating with and learning from the US and Israeli regimes.

“Not only are far-right, fascist movements rising to power as a result, but mainstream political parties are increasingly adopting authoritarian and fascist techniques to suppress protest and protect colonial interests.”

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Topics:

Sally Rooney

Ireland

Israel

Fascism

Far right

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