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Russian stadium says Kanye West concerts ‘cannot take place’

Last week the venue described West, who has often made antisemitic comments before apologising, as ‘the most influential musical artist of our time’

August 26, 2026 18:47
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Kanye West, otherwise known as Ye (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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A stadium in Russia has said two concerts by Kanye West it was due to host will not now be taking place.

The controversial rapper, who has consistently made antisemitic remarks and then apologised, was booked for two shows at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on October 10 and 11.

The concerts were both sold out and the singer, also known as Ye, would have been the first big star from the West to perform in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But in a social media post, the stadium said no rental agreement had been signed with the concert promoters, according to the BBC.

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Kanye West

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