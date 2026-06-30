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Russian security services foil synagogue arson terror plot

A Russian national was arrested after allegedly planning to flee to Syria and join a terror group after the attack

June 30, 2026 11:52
GettyImages-2268090868.jpg
The FSB Information Security Center building at Lubyanka Square in Moscow (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

Russian authorities have foiled a suspected arson terror plot against a synagogue, state media reported on Monday.

One man, a Russian national with alleged ties to terror operatives in Syria, was arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB), according to the TASS news agency.

Investigators say that the man was being instructed by a Syrian handler and had purchased the materials needed to construct firebombs.

He has also taken reconnaissance photos of a synagogue in the city of Yaroslavl, around 160 miles north-east of Moscow, per the FSB.

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Topics:

Russia

arson attacks

Syria

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