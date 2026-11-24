The agency alleged that the suspect had made preparations for the attack and was found carrying a homemade explosive device when he was arrested. A subsequent search of his home allegedly uncovered further materials and electronic communications containing instructions from an alleged representative of the organisation.

The FSB said the suspect admitted his involvement during questioning and told investigators that he had intended to travel to Syria after carrying out the attack to join the terror group.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on suspicion of attempted terrorism.

The synagogue has said it will strengthen security following the incident. Its rabbi, Akiva Khudainatov, told Russian media that the community had previously experienced threats following the October 7 attack, but there is no suggestion these were connected to the alleged terror plot.

The Russian Chief Rabbinate said that threats had included verbal abuse and damage to a banner depicting Jewish worshippers.

Despite the incident, Rabbi Khudainatov said the atmosphere at the synagogue remained calm and that community activities were continuing as normal.

The announcement comes less than a year after the historic synagogue underwent an extensive restoration and was formally reopened.

Originally constructed in the late 19th Century, the synagogue and neighbouring rabbi's residence had ceased functioning as Jewish communal buildings during the Soviet period.

The properties were eventually returned to Jewish ownership in 2019, following support from philanthropists Naum Babaev and Leonid Khanukaev.

With the encouragement of Russia's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Berel Lazar, and Rabbi Yitzchak Kogan of Moscow's Bolshoy Bronnaya Synagogue, Rabbi Khudainatov led a major restoration of the historic complex.

The work culminated in a rededication ceremony on November 26, 2025, attended by Rabbi Lazar, local Jewish community members, regional governor Vladimir Vladimirov, and Kislovodsk mayor Yevgeny Moiseyev. Representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Muslim community were also present.

Speaking about the significance of the restored building, Rabbi Lazar said: “A synagogue is not only a house of prayer, but also a house of study, where a person learns Torah, Talmud and Jewish law.”

The restoration uncovered the site's historic mikvah, which was also brought back into use as part of the renewed complex.

Today, the synagogue serves as a centre for Jewish religious and communal life, hosting daily prayer services, Torah classes, educational activities for children and women, as well as Shabbat and festival celebrations.

It also provides hospitality for Jewish visitors to Kislovodsk, a popular spa and holiday destination.

Following news of the foiled plot, Rabbi Lazar publicly thanked the security services, stating: “We are grateful to the FSB, which prevented a terrorist attack,” he said.

He added that the incident had been planned in an area “where Jews have always lived in peace and brotherhood with other peoples”.

Rabbi Lazar also called on people to unite against extremism and continue working towards bringing greater light into the world.