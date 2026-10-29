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Revealed: Israel begged UK to wait for hostages to be freed before recognition of Palestine

Jerusalem officials tell the JC how British government ignored warning

October 29, 2026 06:00
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Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi on to a stage prior to his release in February 2025 and (foreground) Starmer and Zomlot (Images: Getty)

By

Natalie Lisbona

8 min read
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This week’s general election in Israel will have determined whether or not Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power.

There is a widespread belief that his departure could open up a whole new chapter for Israel’s relations with the rest of the world.

Time – and coalition negotiations – will tell.

But for many countries that have moved towards a position of increasing hostility towards Israel in the wake of October 7, the die may be irredeemably cast as far as Jerusalem is concerned regardless of who is prime minister.

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