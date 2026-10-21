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Restoring the Ashkenazi Synagogue of Sarajevo will enrich all communities in this diverse city steeped in history

Born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Conservative peer and human rights campaigner Baroness Helic makes an impassioned call for support for the restoration of a landmark shul

October 21, 2026 16:23
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Ashkenazi Synagogue in Sarajevo (Getty Images)

By

Baroness Helic

5 min read
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Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is an extraordinary European city. Walk along Ferhadija street towards the old town and you pass a Catholic cathedral, an Orthodox church and a mosque, with a synagogue nearby. Their bells, prayers and architecture tell the story of different faiths and traditions.

But Sarajevo is more than its places of worship. In its lively cafés, people spend hours over coffee, talking about politics, family and world affairs.

It is an Olympic city, proud of having hosted the Winter Games in 1984.

Every summer, the Sarajevo Film Festival draws film-makers and visitors from across the world. It began in 1995, during the siege, when people still found reasons to gather and celebrate life.

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Europe

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