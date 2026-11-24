The Main Synagogue, situated on Herzog-Max-Straße, was inaugurated in 1887 and served as Munich's principal synagogue. Its destruction in June 1938 made it the first synagogue in Germany to be forcibly demolished by the Nazi authorities.

The demolition took place five months before Kristallnacht, when Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues across Germany were attacked during Nazi-organised violence.

The rubble was subsequently reused by the construction company Leonhard Moll, which had carried out the demolition, for flood protection work along the Isar in 1955 and 1956.

The fragments remained buried in the river until they were brought to the surface during recent engineering works.

Charlotte Knobloch, president of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, was among those who welcomed the discoveries. Born in 1932, she remembers attending the synagogue as a young girl before its destruction.

“The rediscovery of fragments from the former main synagogue, almost a century after its demolition, was a historic moment for us,” she said.

“To this day, there is a sense of sorrow and bitterness that these stones were simply thrown into the river as though they were construction waste,” Knobloch added.

The ownership of the fragments was thoroughly investigated before their return, with the museum working with a Berlin legal firm specialising in provenance research.

The investigation established that the stones legally belonged to the German state of Bavaria, which subsequently transferred them to the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria.

Researchers have so far managed to identify the original positions of 29 of the 109 stones. The forthcoming exhibition will use visual material to demonstrate where the fragments once stood within the synagogue, helping visitors reconstruct the building.

“In this way, Munich residents will be able to see what was once part of their city, and understand in a tangible way that the Jewish community was, and still is, part of this city,” Knobloch said.

Marek Wiechers, the city's cultural affairs official, described the recovered fragments as an important reminder of Munich's past and the need to protect democratic values.

Deputy mayor Mona Fuchs also highlighted the importance of remembering the destruction of Jewish life in the city, describing the stones as a reminder of the need to combat antisemitism in all its forms.

Leonhard Moll has also pledged to examine its own history over the next three years.

The exhibition, entitled Aufgetaucht, meaning “unearthed”, will explore the synagogue's history, its destruction and the journey of its remains through the decades.