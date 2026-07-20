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Qatar ‘in secret talks’ to secure release of Jewish prisoners held by Iran

Dozens of Jews in Iran have reportedly been arrested since Israel’s air campaign against the regime last year

July 20, 2026 14:33
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Qatari flags outside the Qatar Museum in Doha, July 12, 2026 (Credit: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Qatar is engaged in discreet negotiations with Iranian officials to secure the release of Jewish prisoners, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan News.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the broadcaster reported that Doha hoped the mediation efforts would be viewed positively in Washington and help strengthen its relationship with the US administration.

Kan also reported on Sunday that Qatar was involved in parallel efforts to secure the release of American citizens held in Iran.

According to the report, five Jews have been recently arrested by Iranian authorities on charges including the allegation they criticised the regime during the recent military escalation between Iran and the US.

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Topics:

Qatar

Iran

Iranian Jews

United States

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