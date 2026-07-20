Qatar ‘in secret talks’ to secure release of Jewish prisoners held by Iran

Qatar is engaged in discreet negotiations with Iranian officials to secure the release of Jewish prisoners, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan News.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the broadcaster reported that Doha hoped the mediation efforts would be viewed positively in Washington and help strengthen its relationship with the US administration.

Kan also reported on Sunday that Qatar was involved in parallel efforts to secure the release of American citizens held in Iran.

According to the report, five Jews have been recently arrested by Iranian authorities on charges including the allegation they criticised the regime during the recent military escalation between Iran and the US.