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Public vote opens to chose 2027 ‘Jewish Nobel’ winner

Previous winners of the $1 million Genesis Prize include Gal Gadot, Itzhak Perlman, and Steven Spielberg

November 4, 2026 16:55
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Gal Gadot, who won the 2026 Genesis Prize, attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' 'The Runner' at Harmony Gold on August 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

4 min read
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Public nominations have opened for the 2027 Genesis Prize, which has been dubbed the ‘Jewish Nobel’.

The present holder of the prestigious worldwide prize, which comes with $1 million award, is Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

She donated the money to help raise $3 million for the treatment of Israeli’s suffering from trauma and mental health issues after October 7.

The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) opened its public nominations campaign on Wednesday November 4, inviting people to put forward candidates “who have inspired them through their professional accomplishment, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values”.

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Topics:

Genesis Prize

Gal Gadot

Natalie Portman

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