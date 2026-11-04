Public vote opens to chose 2027 ‘Jewish Nobel’ winner

Established in 2013, The Genesis Prize was created to recognise individuals who have achieved distinction in their chosen fields while demonstrating pride in their Jewish heritage and a commitment to the future of the Jewish people.

Laureates are encouraged to use the prize to support philanthropic causes reflecting their personal values and priorities, with the Foundation frequently working with other donors to increase the amount available for charitable initiatives.

2021 Genesis Prize winner Steven Spielberg attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art) Getty Images for Lucas Museum of

Members of the public who nominate someone will also have the opportunity to direct a $1,000 donation to a charitable organisation of their choice.

Over the past 13 years, this approach has helped finance projects tackling antisemitism, supporting vulnerable communities, preserving Jewish history, providing humanitarian assistance and strengthening relationships between Israel and the wider world.

Candidates must have achieved international recognition in their professional field, demonstrated pride in their Jewish identity and shown a commitment to the Jewish people and Israel.

Their accomplishments should also provide inspiration for future generations.

Although the award primarily celebrates Jewish individuals, exceptional non-Jewish figures can also be nominated.

Argentina's President Javier Milei, who received the 2025 prize, was recognised for his outspoken support of Israel and his effort to strengthen relations between the country and Latin America.

Itzhak Perlman, winner of the Genesis Prize in 2016, performs on stage as USC Shoah Foundation Hosts 30th Anniversary Gala 'Ambassadors For Humanity' at New York Hilton on October 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shoah Foundation) Getty Images for Shoah Foundatio

Stan Polovets, the Foundation's co-founder and chairman, said the initiative was particularly important at a time when Jewish communities were facing significant challenges.

“This is a difficult time for Israel and for Jews around the world,” he said. “But adversity must not become the only story we tell about Jewish life. There are extraordinary achievements, contributions to humanity, and examples of courage, excellence and leadership that deserve to be recognised.

“The Genesis Prize honours individuals who embody the best of these attributes. We invite people all over the world to help us identify those whose lives and work will inspire future generations.”

The winner is selected through an independent process involving the Foundation's selection and prize committees, following consideration of candidates put forward by the public.

The organisation also involves the public in the nomination and voting process, giving people with a connection to the Jewish world an opportunity to participate in identifying potential laureates.

Gal Gadot was recognised for her advocacy for the hostages, her support for Israel and her empathy for innocent people affected by the war in Gaza.

Gadot said she was honoured to join the distinguished group of previous recipients, describing herself as “a proud Jew and a proud Israeli”. She dedicated the award to organisations helping Israelis recover from the trauma of the conflict.

The Foundation subsequently announced a matching-gifts initiative that brought the philanthropic funding to $3 million, supporting trauma care and rehabilitation programmes across Israel.

Previous recipients of the prize, which was labelled the ‘Jewish Nobel’ by TIME magazine, reflect the breadth of fields the award seeks to recognise.

They include former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, actor Michael Douglas, singer Barbra Streisand, violinist Itzhak Perlman, actress Natalie Portman, businessman Robert Kraft, Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky, filmmaker Steven Spielberg and Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.

The Foundation has also presented special lifetime achievement awards, including to former US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2018 and Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks in 2021.

Portman was recognised for her “commitment to social causes and deep connection to her Jewish and Israeli roots”, while Ginsburg was honoured for her “contribution to the development of a fair and just society that provides equal opportunity for all.”

Kraft received recognition for his “philanthropy and commitment to combatting anti-Semitism”, while Sharansky was celebrated as a “legendary advocate for freedom, democracy and human rights.”

Spielberg was honoured for his contribution to cinema, philanthropy and Holocaust remembrance.

Rabbi Sacks was recognised for his “extraordinary role in inspiring the next generation of Jews” and his lifelong promotion of Jewish values and interfaith understanding.

Bourla was praised for his “leadership, determination, and willingness to assume great risk”, following the development of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine.

The prize has also evolved beyond celebrating individual achievement. In 2023, Jewish activists and organisations providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine received the award for “working to uphold Ukraine's independence and alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine”.

The following year, Israeli organisations supporting hostages released from Gaza and their families were recognised for “providing treatment, counseling and support to the released and rescued hostages and their families.”

Barbra Streisand received a special tenth-anniversary award for “six decades of Streisand's contributions to cinema and music and her commitment to improving the world.”

The 2027 winner is expected to be announced in December, following the conclusion of the public nomination process and consideration by the independent committees.