Preisler told Bild that she fell and hit her head and suffered symptoms consistent with a concussion, including nausea, dizziness, pain, and vomiting.

Gadi Gronich, CEO of the Munich-based Conference of European Rabbis (CER), condemned the alleged assault in a statement to JNS.

“The violent assault on Karoline Preisler in Berlin is not only an attack on a courageous woman fighting antisemitism, but an attack on the fundamental values of German democracy,” he said.

“Karoline reminds us all that the fight against antisemitism is not the Jews’ fight alone, but a moral test for society as a whole.

“When a person is attacked on the streets of Germany because she dares to stand against hatred and express solidarity with Jews and Israel, it is a serious warning sign for society and the rule of law.”

The CER expressed “full solidarity with Karoline,” wished her a speedy recovery and called on the German authorities to “ensure that public spaces remain safe for freedom of expression and the fight against hatred”.

“We must not reach a point where it takes courage to stand alongside Jews in Germany,” Gronich added.

Support also came from Israel, with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar holding a lengthy telephone call with Preisler over the weekend.

“I thanked her for her solidarity with Israel and told her that her perseverance is inspiring and her courage admirable,” he wrote on X following the call.

“We all stand by you, dear Karoline. Thank you for being who you are.”

And FDP chairman Wolfgang Kubicki condemned the alleged assault, saying: “The entire FDP stands behind Karoline Preisler in her courageous fight against antisemitism.”

Addressing her alleged assailants, he went on: “Your hatred will not prevail. You will yet feel what the liberal rule of law is capable of.”