Activists allegedly assaulted a prominent pro-Israel politician at a protest rally in Berlin on Saturday.
Karoline Preisler, a member of Germany’s Free Democratic Party known for her counter-protesting of pro-Palestine demonstrations, said she was attacked in the city’s Schöneberg district and suffered a concussion.
According to police, Preisler, who is not Jewish, was involved in a confrontation with two female demonstrators, one of whom kicked her, causing her to fall. Police temporarily detained a 25-year-old woman, Die Zeit reported.
“Following a gathering this afternoon in Schöneberg, a scuffle reportedly broke out around 5:15 p.m. between a 55-year-old politician and a former participant. Shortly afterward, the politician was allegedly kicked by another former participant (25 years old)," police said in a statement.
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