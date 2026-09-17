Pope Leo says Middle East conflicts ‘weigh heavily’ on Jewish-Christian relations

Pope Leo XIV has said conflicts in the Middle East are putting Jewish-Christian relations “to a tough test”, while stressing that decades of dialogue between the two communities remain intact.

In a statement released on Wednesday to mark 60 years of Catholic efforts towards interfaith dialogue, the Pope said: “Differing positions regarding the ongoing acts of violence have weighed heavily on the dialogue between the two sides, but have not led to its collapse.”

The statement, approved by the Pope and produced by three senior Vatican offices, went on: “The conflicts that have erupted in the Middle East in recent years have ... left their mark on Jewish-Christian dialogue.

“Many channels of communication have been strained. Nevertheless, the pillars of dialogue among believers, built over 60 years of common effort, have remained firm. ⁠Upon these foundations, it is both possible and necessary to continue building.”