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Pope Leo says Middle East conflicts ‘weigh heavily’ on Jewish-Christian relations

The pontiff suggested that tensions in Israel and Iran had ‘left their mark’ on interfaith dialogue

September 17, 2026 16:26
PopeLeo.jpg
Pope Leo XIV on the main balcony of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on May 8, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Pope Leo XIV has said conflicts in the Middle East are putting Jewish-Christian relations “to a tough test”, while stressing that decades of dialogue between the two communities remain intact.

In a statement released on Wednesday to mark 60 years of Catholic efforts towards interfaith dialogue, the Pope said: “Differing positions regarding the ongoing acts of violence have weighed heavily on the dialogue between the two sides, but have not led to its collapse.”

The statement, approved by the Pope and produced by three senior Vatican offices, went on: “The conflicts that have erupted in the Middle East in recent years have ... left their mark on Jewish-Christian dialogue.

“Many channels of communication have been strained. Nevertheless, the pillars of dialogue among believers, built over 60 years of common effort, have remained firm. ⁠Upon these foundations, it is both possible and necessary to continue building.”

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Topics:

Pope Leo

Catholic

catholicism

Israel

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