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Paris synagogue ransacked as riots erupt across France

The Combat Antisemitism Movement described the synagogue break-in as ‘A clear warning sign’, adding, ‘What begins against Jews never stops there’

October 19, 2026 13:32
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'Free Palestine' graffiti next to broken frontage windows of shops following widespread protests and looting in Lyon central-eastern France, October 18, 2026. (Credit: JEFF PACHOUD / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A synagogue in Paris was ransacked as violence erupted across France.

The Ohalei Yaakov shul in Paris’ 19th arrondissement was broken into on Saturday night.

Prayer books, tefillin and other objects were taken out of drawers and cupboards and scattered on the floor.

The Rabbi’s office was also raided.

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Topics:

France

riots

Paris

Marseille

Europe

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