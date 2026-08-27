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Female Palestinian activists in West Bank face growing Islamist extremist threat

Campaigners say climate of fear has been created by Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is now banned in the UK

August 27, 2026 17:30
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Supporters of Hizb ut-Tahrir in the West Bank town of Hebron in 2021 (HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty)

By

Charlotte Littlewood

4 min read
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Palestinian women in the West Bank are facing an escalating campaign by Islamist extremists attempting to stop their participation in public life.

Feminist activists in Hebron have warned of a climate of fear created by Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international movement that seeks to create a global Caliphate that was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK in 2024.

The group’s members have disrupted meetings and denounced campaigners and their organisations, claiming they are “corrupting” women, spreading Christianity and destroying Islamic society.

It is feared that the extremist campaign is being supported by former members of the now banned HuT group in the UK.

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Topics:

West Bank

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