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Outsiders think they know Israel – but a bereaved father may be about to turn Knesset politics upside down

Vying for power in upcoming election is new party Yashar, led by Gadi Eisenkot, whose IDF reservist son Gal was killed in Gaza in 2023

July 22, 2026 15:18
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By

Natalie Lisbona

6 min read
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Imagine listening to a symphony – but you can only hear one section of the orchestra, and miss out on the rest of the score.

That is how much of the international media covers Israel. Outside observers fixate on one issue: the Palestinians.

They interpret almost every event and decision through that single lens. But for Israelis, that is only one part of a much larger story.

The melody may be recognisable, but it is incomplete and often misleading.

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