Latest negotiations are Iran’s ‘last chance’, Trump warns

US President Trump has warned that the current set of negotiations is Iran’s “last chance” to end the war between the two nations.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Monday, Trump confirmed that talks were “going on right now”, and that this round “is a last chance for them to sign a good document”.

Tehran, though, denied that talks are in progress, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stating that it will continue defending its borders.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also cast doubt over Trump’s comments in a press conference the same day, saying that there is no immediate plan for negotiations with the US.