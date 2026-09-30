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Must-have Chanukah Barbie sold out just days after launch

Jewish entrepreneur Ruth Handler created the famous brand of dolls in 1959 and the latest addition has a menorah jumper with candles that light up

September 30, 2026 19:43
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Chanukah Barbie (Photo-Mattel)

By

Max Salt

2 min read
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A Chanukah Barbie doll launched in Britain just last week has already sold out.

Mattel released its first ever Chanukah Barbie along with two Christmas-themed dolls.

The two Christmas dolls are still on sale on the company’s website but there are no Chanukah dolls available to buy if you are in Britain.

The must-have £25 holiday toy has a striking blue jumper featuring a golden menorah with candles that light up, dreidels, snowflakes on the sleeves, and a Star of David either side of the menorah.

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Topics:

Chanukah

Barbie

menorah

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