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Mother whose son’s body was taken to Gaza by Unrwa worker says extra £23m UK funds for agency is ‘disappointing’

Ayalet Samerano said that Western governments don’t understand the agency’s links with Hamas

July 15, 2026 10:00
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By

Florit Shoihet

2 min read
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The bereaved mother of a victim of the October 7 attacks whose body was kidnapped to Gaza by an Unrwa social worker has described the UK government’s recent decision to provide a further £23 million in funding to the UN agency as “disappointing”.

Ayelet Samerano, whose son Yarnton Samerano escaped the Nova festival before being shot by Hamas terrorists at Kibbutz Be’eri, urged the British government to review its decision, and said that she is ready to engage directly with Britain’s politicians and leaders over the matter.

“Britain, Germany and Japan are among the main funders of Unrwa, yet they don’t understand that their money eventually goes to terror,” she said.

“Britain has many ways to help Palestinians, as there are plenty of other organisations that can replace Unrwa’s work. Unrwa is drowning in terror at an extreme level. We have proof that bombs were hidden in Unrwa flour sacks. We know that the Unrwa school system indoctrinates Palestinians into extremism from a young age. Britain must not throw money around without knowing where it goes.”

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Topics:

UNWRA

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

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