‘Most beautiful girl in the world’ marries French DJ

Since then, Blondeau has worked with some of the fashion industry's biggest luxury brands, including L'Oréal, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana.

In 2018, she topped TC Candler's annual list of the ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces’ after appearing in the rankings several times in previous years.

Blondeau has two tattoos in Hebrew, one of the word ‘chai’, meaning ‘life’, and another with the names of her brothers.

Attal is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Yvan Attal, who was born in Israel, and celebrated French-British actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg.

He is grandson of Serge Gainsbourg and English actress and singer Jane Birkin, two of the most influential cultural figures in French popular culture.

Gainsbourg wrote the iconic song ‘Je t'aime... moi non plus’, and recorded it as a duet with Birkin.

It was a massive hit in 1969, the first foreign language song to top the charts in the UK, but it caused uproar and was banned in several countries because of its sexual content.

Ben and Thylane have been together since around 2020 and have attracted considerable attention in France's fashion and entertainment circles.

Their wedding came just three months after they announced their engagement on Instagram.

Sharing photographs of the proposal with her 6.7 million followers, Blondeau wrote: "I said yes to my best friend. Here's to forever."