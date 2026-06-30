‘Most beautiful girl in the world’ marries French DJ

Model Thylane Blondeau, who rose to international fame as a child after being dubbed the ‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’, has married French DJ Ben Attal.
Attal, 29, the grandson of legendary Jewish singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, married Blondeau in a civil ceremony in Paris on Monday. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family, according to French media.
The bride, 25, is the daughter of former French professional footballer Patrick Blondeau and television presenter and actress Véronika Loubry. She first gained worldwide recognition at the age of six when Vogue Enfants named her the "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" in 2006, launching an international modelling career.
To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.