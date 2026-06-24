Montreal gunman in fatal shooting of Jewish bystander and police officer ‘left manifesto containing antisemitic rhetoric’

The alleged gunman accused of carrying out a shooting which left a Montreal police officer and a member of the city’s Jewish community dead behind a 104-page manifesto containing antisemitic rhetoric before he was shot dead by police, according to documents being examined by investigators.

The suspect, identified in the Canadian press, citing “law enforcement sources”, as 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield, allegedly referenced Jews and Zionists in the document, claiming there were "many Jews" within the Western ruling class and describing what he called a "Judaeo-bourgeois class”.

"The influence of Zionist Jews upon the western bourgeoisie is in fact so strong that in my other works I sometimes refer to the western ruling class itself as the Judaeo-bourgeois class," Hatfield reportedly wrote in the manifesto, which was released in full by conservative outlet Rebel News and bearing his name.

Elsewhere, he argued that "the true heart of the bourgeoisie is capital, and not the Jewish race," while claiming that "elite Zionists and their western bourgeois allies" were advancing a "globalist/imperialist scheme."