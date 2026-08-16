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Missing Israeli mother and daughter found in Argentina after AI search history traced

The pair reportedly had asked AI how to erase location tracking on cell phones and which countries had no extradition agreement with Israel

August 16, 2026 10:59
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Screengrab from a video of an Israel Police Representative speaking with the missing duo in Argentina (credit: Israel Police)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
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The Israeli mother and daughter who went missing last week in Austria were found safe in Argentina on Friday after their AI search history was traced.

Before being tracked down to Buenos Aires, mother Mali Yahalomi and daughter Liel had been missing for more than a week since their last known whereabouts in Vienna.

Their last known location signal had been recorded on Shabbat near a Vienna railway station. Their disappearance was said to be out of character, compounded by the fact that the pair are both known to observe Shabbat.

According to N12 News, they had asked AI how to buy a mobile device without showing identification and how to delete specific mobile apps to prevent location tracking.

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Topics:

Argentina

Austria

Vienna

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