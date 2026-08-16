Missing Israeli mother and daughter found in Argentina after AI search history traced

They bought a cell phone in the Czech Republic before arriving in Vienna, and subsequently left the Austrian capital to travel to Argentina, via Frankfurt in Germany.

The two women had also reportedly asked AI which South American countries have no extradition agreement with Israel.

KAN News reported that the duo had planned to change their identities and start new lives.

Mali reportedly told Walter Alejandro Kogan, an Israel Police representative in the Argentinian capital, that she wanted a fresh start.

The police investigation also alleged that they were experiencing difficult financial circumstances in Israel.

According to Ynet, they sent two videos to their family which police suspect were recorded in Vienna and sent after they had left the country, creating the impression they were still in Austria.

The original missing notice for the women (credit: Israeli Embassy in Austria)

[Missing Credit]

They were found and confronted on an intercity bus in Buenos Aires early on Saturday morning according to AJN, a Jewish news agency in Argentina.

Kogan can be heard speaking to the two women in a video released by Israel Police.

“Hi Mali, hi Liel. I’m Walter, the police representative in South America, okay? From the Israel Police Intelligence Division,” Kogan said.

“I want to ask you a few questions. We were very worried about you, okay? I’m going to get everyone off the bus, and then we’ll talk, okay?”

There was no suspicion of any criminal conduct on the part of the pair and the police allowed them to continue their journey.

Representatives of the family and Mali’s brother told N12 News they were above all grateful that they were safe.

The family also told those who gave to a crowdfunding campaign for the pair that they would have their donations returned.