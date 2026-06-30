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Exclusive: I mentioned my trip to Israel at the airport… then a passenger threatened to kill Jews and rape me

Jacob allegedly had food thrown over to him and was subjected to obscene threats after referencing a holiday in Tel Aviv, with police confirming the arrest of a 25-year-old Swedish citizen

June 30, 2026 13:13
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By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read

A British-Jewish man has told the JC that he was subjected to rape threats and physical assault after mentioning a trip to Tel Aviv while on the phone to a friend in a European airport.

Jacob, who asked to be identified by his first name only, claimed he had food thrown over him by a bystander after discussing his recent holiday to Israel aloud while waiting for a flight in Copenhagen.

"I was sitting at a coffee stand having a drink while waiting for my flight. During that time, I was speaking to someone on FaceTime about a recent trip that I had taken to Tel Aviv,” he told the JC.

"An Arab couple who were sitting opposite me overheard my conversation and began verbally abusing me.”

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Topics:

Denmark

Travel

Israeli travel

Jewish travel

Israel

Tel Aviv

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