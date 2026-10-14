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Medieval Joel ben Simeon sefarim for sale in £12m Judaica auction

A mahzor by renowned 15th century scribe Joel ben Simeon among the works to be sold in New York in December

October 14, 2026 14:52
Joel ben Simeon Mahzor, Italy, circa 1475_detail 2.jpg
The mahzor, by artist-scribe Joel ben Simeon dates from 1475

By

Anthea Gerrie

2 min read
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A mahzor from 1475 by renowned artist-scribe Joel ben Simeon is one of four rare Hebrew manuscripts to be auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York in December in a £12m sale.

The works have been in private hands for 70 years and not seen publicly for at least a century.

The 1475 manuscript was written and illustrated by ben Simeon, one of the only Jewish artist-scribes of the time.

His illustrations show a man blowing a shofar, and the fantastical figure of a faun holding a lulav and etrog for Succot.

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Topics:

Art

Judaica

Sotheby's

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