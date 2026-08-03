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Massive Attack banned from Singapore after displaying Palestinian flag

Singaporean authorities said they took seriously acts that could be viewed as ‘undermining social cohesion’ in the city-state

August 3, 2026 12:24
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Massive Attack display a Palestinian flag on stage during a performance at the Star theatre in Singapore, July 31 (Credit: Reuters/YouTube)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Trip hop band Massive Attack has been banned from Singapore after some of its members unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage in the country last week.

The British group – whose lineup includes Robert “3D” Del Naja and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall – performed at the city-state’s Star Theatre on Wednesday.

After pulling out and displaying a Palestinian flag while performing, they became the subject of a police investigation, alleged hotel room searches and temporary passport confiscation, and eventual ban from the country.

Singapore, which has relatively strict laws governing public speech, assembly, and political expression, generally prohibits the public display of foreign national flags and other foreign national emblems without a permit or official exemption.

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Topics:

Singapore

Music

Activism

Palestine

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