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Man jailed for shooting at Montreal Jewish school, leaving bullet holes in windows

Abdirazak Mahdi Ahmed carried out the attack at the Yeshiva Gadola in November 2023

November 10, 2026 14:15
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Yeshiva Gadola in Côte-des-Neiges in Montreal, Canada, where the shooting took place in November 2023 (Image: Google Maps)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of opening fire on a Montreal Jewish school in 2023.

Abdirazak Mahdi Ahmed, 24, carried out the attack at the Yeshiva Gadola in Côte-des-Neiges on November 12.

He pulled up at the school in a stolen car, allegedly driven by an accomplice, Joseph Pageau-Layto, at 5am and fired shots towards the school’s doors before driving away.

Ahmed was charged with intentionally discharging a gun, knowing that a person might be inside during the hearing at a Quebec court. He was also charged with theft and receiving stolen goods, as reported by the Montreal Gazette.

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