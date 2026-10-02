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Mamdani’s wife attended luxury Islamic ‘wellness’ retreat that called for elimination of Israel

Guests paid around $5,260 for a private room for five nights at an 18th-century Portuguese castle

October 2, 2026 13:38
GettyImages-2282224911.jpg
Rama Duwaji during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals in New York City, June 18, 2026 (Credit: Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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New York City’s first lady Rama Duwaji, the wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, was an “artist-in-residence” at an expensive Islamic wellness retreat that has urged the destruction of Israel and called for “Palestine” to be cleansed of its “oppressors”.

As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Duwaji attended the “Journey through Islamic Calligraphy” retreat in Porto, Portugal, organised by the Women Sanctuary over the summer.

Guests paid approximately $4,300 for a shared room and $5,260 for a private room with a private bathroom for five nights at an 18th-century Portuguese castle, according to the Beacon.

Women Sanctuary has repeatedly posted extreme anti-Israel messages on social media, including in October 2025 when the group wrote on Instagram: “Abolish the colonial apartheid state of Israel. Free Palestine.”

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

New York

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