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Lucien Lazare, the Jewish fighter who turned the tables on the Nazis, dies aged 101

The hero recalled how, on capturing German soldiers, he told them ‘I am a Jew’

October 13, 2026 12:11
Lucien-Lazare-16x9.jpg
Lucien Lazare (Image: Amirothe aka Michel Rothé - Michel Rothé aka Amirothe, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Lucien Lazare, a Jewish Resistance fighter who helped drive Nazi forces out of southern France and became a leading Holocaust historian, has died in Jerusalem aged 101.

Lazare, who died on September 22, was a member of the Jewish unit known as the Marc Haguenau company, which fought alongside the wider French Resistance in 1944.

He later became an educator, author and long-serving member of Yad Vashem’s commission recognising non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

Born in Strasbourg in November 1924, Lazare grew up in Alsace. His life changed dramatically after France’s defeat by Nazi Germany in 1940 and the introduction of antisemitic legislation by the collaborationist Vichy regime.

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Topics:

Second World War

Holocaust

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