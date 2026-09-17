Lena Dunham welcomes first baby via surrogacy

Writer and actor Lena Dunham, 40, has welcomed her first child with her husband, Luis Felber, via surrogacy, following years of struggles with endometriosis and fertility issues.

Dunham, who is Jewish and is best known for creating and starring in the HBO series Girls, revealed the birth of her daughter, who arrived 13 days overdue, in a Vogue op-ed published on Wednesday.

“I sat on a hospital bed, between the legs of a woman I hadn’t known a year ago… I was so focused on our surrogate – in awe at her concentration, her period of quiet followed by what sounded like a roar – I forgot to look down until I heard our baby’s cry,” she wrote.

“I saw her face, gasping just as she did. Her eyes, wide and unfocused, taking in the light and shadow, blinking rapidly.”