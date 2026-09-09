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An independent Kurdistan would ‘sign Abraham Accords within ten minutes,’ says Kurdish political leader

Gewran Goyi told the JC that ‘only Israel can help’ with his people’s desire for independent statehood

September 9, 2026 15:32
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Gewran Goyi (X/Gewran Goyi)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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An independent Kurdish state would sign the Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic ties with Israel “within ten minutes” of gaining independence, one of the community’s political leaders has said.

Gewran Goyi, chair of Parkurd, a Kurdish nationalist party, spoke to the JC at the Jewish Kurdish Network’s first annual conference in London on Monday.

“If we get our own country and we have the opportunity to sign the Abraham Accords, we probably would within ten minutes, and even before that if we could,” he said.

“I would want to do much more, such as making wider agreements with Israel. We need their experience (of developing a state), their technology, and their guidance. And we would need a friendly neighbour, which cannot be anyone other than Israel.”

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