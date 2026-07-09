Kneecap suing indigenous Canadian leader over objection to gig on ancestral lands

Anti-Israel rap trio Kneecap have brought a defamation suit against a Canadian indigenous leader after he signed a letter objecting to their planned performances at venues on ancestral lands in the country.
Harvey Yesno of the Eabametoong First Nation was a signatory to a statement posted by the Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem, a pro-Israel group for indigenous communities globally.
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, known by their respective stage names as Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, claim that the statement contained false and defamatory claims.
In particular, their suit centres on the allegation that it accused them of expressing support for the Hamas and Hezbollah terror groups and condoning antisemitism, which they deny.
To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.